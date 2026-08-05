Swiggy announces 'Switch to Better' to offer Instamart exclusives
Business
Swiggy just announced a fresh move for Instamart called "Switch to Better."
The idea? You'll see exclusive products (think high-protein oats and Swiggy's own private label eggs) made with large FMCG companies, challenger brands, and Swiggy's own labels.
This was all revealed during their earnings call today.
Swiggy CFO Bothra aims cash break-even
With these unique items and special pricing, Swiggy wants Instamart to stand out from other quick-commerce apps.
CFO Rahul Bothra shared that they're aiming for cash break-even in the next two quarters by improving margins and being smart about new ventures.
More details on their long-term game plan are coming at Investor Day soon.