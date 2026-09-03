Swiggy expands CREW into travel concierge service around the clock
Business
Swiggy is expanding beyond food delivery with CREW, a premium concierge platform now covering all things travel.
Whether you need help planning, booking, or getting support during your trip, CREW's mix of human concierges backed by AI has your back 24/7, no matter where you are.
CREW offers destination expertise and perks
CREW isn't just about bookings: it acts as your personal "destination expert," offering real-time itinerary changes and local tips while you're on the go.
As Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO, puts it, the goal is to help at every step of your journey.
Members also score perks like special hotel rates and priority pricing through CREW's partner network.