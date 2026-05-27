Swiggy fails to secure shareholder approval for board rule changes

Swiggy IOCC bid falters, talks continue

These updates were part of Swiggy's effort to qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC), which is important under Indian law.

Even though this round didn't work out, Swiggy says it's still focused on strong governance and will keep talking with shareholders to address their concerns.

Fun fact: despite all this, Swiggy's shares actually went up 6.5% that day!