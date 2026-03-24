Swiggy follows Zomato's lead, bumps up platform fees

This isn't Swiggy 's first bump; last August, they upped fees from ₹12 to ₹14 as orders surged in some cities. Now, with both firms spending heavily to grow quick-commerce and with order volumes having risen in select cities, matching Zomato keeps them in step with industry trends, between Swiggy and Zomato.

Wispr Flow raises $81 million to hit $700 million valuation

On a different note, Wispr Flow has shot up as India's second-biggest market for users and subscribers.

CEO Tanay Kothari shared that almost 80% of Indian users go for annual plans (way more than in the U.S.).

The startup, launched in 2021, has already raised $81 million and hit a $700 million valuation by late 2025.