Swiggy follows Zomato's lead, bumps up platform fees
Swiggy just raised its platform fee to ₹17.58 per order (GST included), right after Zomato made the same move.
Both apps rely on these fees to keep things running and fuel their quick-commerce growth, so the change is all about staying competitive.
Quick-commerce growth driving fee changes
This isn't Swiggy's first bump; last August, they upped fees from ₹12 to ₹14 as orders surged in some cities.
Now, with both firms spending heavily to grow quick-commerce and with order volumes having risen in select cities, matching Zomato keeps them in step with industry trends, between Swiggy and Zomato.
Wispr Flow raises $81 million to hit $700 million valuation
On a different note, Wispr Flow has shot up as India's second-biggest market for users and subscribers.
CEO Tanay Kothari shared that almost 80% of Indian users go for annual plans (way more than in the U.S.).
The startup, launched in 2021, has already raised $81 million and hit a $700 million valuation by late 2025.