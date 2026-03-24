Your orders on Swiggy are about to become costlier

Swiggy , a food delivery giant, has hiked its platform fee by a whopping 17%. The new fee stands at ₹17.58 per order, up from the previous ₹14.99. The move comes just days after rival Zomato also increased its effective platform fee to the same amount (including GST). Swiggy's updated platform fee is inclusive of GST, while Zomato's base charge is ₹14.9 with an additional GST charge of ₹2.68 on top of it.

Fee adjustments Swiggy's platform fee increase follows Zomato's lead Notably, this is the fourth time Swiggy has adjusted its platform fee in seven months. The change comes after Zomato raised its platform fee to ₹12 in September 2025, with Swiggy following suit by increasing its own to ₹14 during the festive season rush. Since then, Zomato has increased its base charge to ₹14.9 (a 19% increase from ₹12.5), while Swiggy has now matched that with an increase from ₹14.99 to ₹17.58 per order.

Revenue impact Platform fees becoming significant revenue drivers The platform fee, which started as a nominal ₹2 charge in 2023, has now become an important revenue driver for Swiggy and Zomato. Even though it is a small part of the overall order value, its impact at scale is huge. Together, these food delivery platforms handle around 4.3-4.5 million orders every day. This means that even small increases in fees can lead to big gains in absolute terms.

Advertisement