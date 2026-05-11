Swiggy Instamart GOV dips 0.7% to ₹7,881cr in Q4 FY26
Swiggy's grocery delivery arm, Instamart, just saw its first sequential decline in gross order value (GOV), down 0.7% to ₹7,881 crore in Q4 FY26.
While that's a small dip compared to last quarter, it's still up a massive 69% from last year.
The slowdown comes as competition heats up and rivals like Blinkit are picking up speed.
Swiggy shifts focus to profitability
Swiggy says this was a conscious move: they're focusing more on profitability than just chasing sales numbers.
CEO Sriharsha Majety pointed out that big discounts and free deliveries can't last forever due to high costs.
Meanwhile, Blinkit grew 8% and even turned EBITDA positive this quarter, posting adjusted EBITDA of ₹37 crore.
Swiggy isn't backing down though; they're planning to expand Instamart's selection (think: around 50,000 SKUs) and shift toward offering "everyday upgrades," not just basics.