Swiggy Instamart GOV dips 0.7% to ₹7,881cr in Q4 FY26

Swiggy shifts focus to profitability

Swiggy says this was a conscious move: they're focusing more on profitability than just chasing sales numbers.

CEO Sriharsha Majety pointed out that big discounts and free deliveries can't last forever due to high costs.

Meanwhile, Blinkit grew 8% and even turned EBITDA positive this quarter, posting adjusted EBITDA of ₹37 crore.

Swiggy isn't backing down though; they're planning to expand Instamart's selection (think: around 50,000 SKUs) and shift toward offering "everyday upgrades," not just basics.