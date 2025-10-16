Instamart will deliver your 1kg silver bars this Dhanteras
What's the story
Swiggy's quick-commerce unit, Instamart, will deliver gold coins, and silver coins and bars on Dhanteras day. The company has partnered with leading jewelers such as Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold, and Mia by Tanishq to fulfill online orders for these precious metals. The move adds another chapter to the evolution of quick commerce in India.
Product details
Gold coins will come with no making charges
Customers can order gold in weights ranging from 1g to 10g, and up to a 1kg silver brick. All gold coins come with a 999 hallmark and no making charges, while silver coins are purity-certified. The first 10,000 customers who order gold coins of at least 1g on Dhanteras will get a ₹100 discount.
Service area
Service available in select metro cities
The gold and silver delivery service is currently available only in major Indian metro cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Customers can place their orders between 7:00am and 10:00pm on Dhanteras day for timely delivery. This initiative by Swiggy Instamart is a step toward making precious metal purchases more accessible to consumers in key metro cities in India.