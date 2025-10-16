Next Article
Zepto's $527 million ESOP pool reflects its rapid growth
Business
Zepto, the quick grocery delivery app, just boosted its employee stock option (ESOP) pool by $169 million—bringing the total to a massive $527 million.
To help employees actually get these shares, Zepto secured an interest-free loan of up to ₹700 crore for its ESOP Trust.
Funding and financials
This ESOP expansion coincides with Zepto's big $450 million Series H funding round, led by CalPERS and other major investors.
Since January 2024, Zepto has raised $1.8 billion out of its total $2.3 billion funding.
On the business side, their revenue for FY24 jumped to ₹4,454 crore from ₹2,026 crore last year, while losses dipped slightly—showing strong growth, but with profitability still a work in progress.