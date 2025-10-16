Zepto's $527 million ESOP pool reflects its rapid growth

Funding and financials

This ESOP expansion coincides with Zepto's big $450 million Series H funding round, led by CalPERS and other major investors.

Since January 2024, Zepto has raised $1.8 billion out of its total $2.3 billion funding.

On the business side, their revenue for FY24 jumped to ₹4,454 crore from ₹2,026 crore last year, while losses dipped slightly—showing strong growth, but with profitability still a work in progress.