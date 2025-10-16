Wipro's Q2 net profit sees marginal rise to ₹3,246cr

Wipro , India's fourth-largest IT services company, has reported a marginal rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the September quarter. The company's PAT stood at ₹3,246 crore, up 1.15% from ₹3,209 crore in the same period last year. The firm also posted a revenue of ₹22,697 crore for the quarter under review, slightly beating analysts' estimate of ₹22,577 crore and marking a 1.8% year-on-year growth from ₹22,302 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue boost Revenue growth driven by European business stability The company's revenue growth was largely driven by the stability of its European business and the ramp-up of a few large deals. "Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth, and our operating margins holding steady within the narrow band," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director at Wipro.

Segment performance The company's margin was impacted The IT services segment of Wipro clocked a revenue of $2,604.3 million, a 0.7% sequential rise and 2.1% year-on-year decline. The company's margin was impacted by a ₹116.5 crore provision related to a customer's bankruptcy. However, adjusted for this event, the margin for the quarter stood at 17.2%, reflecting a 0.1% sequential contraction and a 0.4% YoY expansion respectively from Q1 FY24 and Q2 FY23 levels of 17.3% and 16.8%.