Need a gift urgently? Swiggy's Giftables delivers it in minutes

Ahead of the festive season, Swiggy has launched a new category called 'Giftables.' The feature allows users to choose and send personalized gifts with fast delivery. The move directly competes with established gifting platforms like Ferns and Petals (FnP) and Indian Gifts Portal (IGP), targeting the growing market for last-minute and customized gifting solutions.

Product range Giftables offers a range of products from electronics to toys The Giftables feature provides a wide range of gift items, including premium chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewelry and toys. These curated gift packages can be delivered to either the sender or recipient within 10 minutes to one hour. Currently available in Bengaluru through the Swiggy app, the service will soon expand to Mumbai, Delhi and other major cities.

Tech integration AI chatbot to assist in selecting the perfect gift In the coming weeks, Swiggy will introduce an AI-powered gifting chatbot. The feature will help users pick the right gift by providing details like the occasion and recipient's personality. This way, whether they're health-conscious or fashion-forward, the chatbot will suggest personalized gifting options.