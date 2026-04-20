Why Swiggy shifted its headquarters to Whitefield in Bengaluru

Swiggy , a leading player in the food and grocery delivery space, has moved its corporate headquarters from Bellandur to Whitefield in Bengaluru . The decision comes as part of a larger trend of companies moving away from the congested Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. The new location offers better metro connectivity, affordable housing options, and easier access to talent.

Green initiatives New office designed around operational functions The new Swiggy office is a four-story building that houses teams from its food delivery, quick commerce, the dining out, and logistics businesses. The company has organized the space around different operational functions like logistics, kitchens, and merchant ecosystems to improve coordination as these verticals expand. Swiggy also reused a large chunk of furniture and materials from its old office while designing the campus, to meet green building standards.

Employee focus 'Campus designed to enable faster decision-making' Swiggy's Chief Human Resources Officer Girish Menon said, "Swiggy's new headquarters is a reflection of who we are and where we are headed. This campus is designed to bring our teams closer, enable faster decision-making, and nurture a culture of creativity and ownership." The step comes as Swiggy continues to scale its quick commerce and logistics businesses alongside its core food delivery operations.

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