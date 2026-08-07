Swiggy posts ₹350cr June quarter profit amid 8.58% sales decline
Business
Swiggy just dropped its quarterly results for June 2026, and the numbers are pretty interesting.
While net sales fell by 8.58% to ₹2,462 crore, Swiggy bounced back from last year's loss and posted a net profit of ₹350 crore, turning things around big time since June 2025, when it lost ₹991 crore.
Swiggy EPS turns positive at ₹1.31
Swiggy's earnings per share (EPS) flipped from negative ₹4.18 last year to positive ₹1.31 this quarter, showing real progress on the money front.
Operationally, they boosted EBITDA to ₹447 crore (up from ₹963 crore), mainly by cutting employee costs and trimming admin expenses.
Investors seem happy too; Swiggy's stock closed at ₹288.65 on August 5, reflecting optimism about their future moves.