Swiggy promotes Swapnil Bajpai to CEO of Dineout and Scenes
Business
Swiggy has just promoted Swapnil Bajpai to CEO of its Dineout and Scenes divisions.
With years at Swiggy in roles across business, sales, and monetization, Bajpai now takes charge of growing these dining and experiences segments as competition heats up.
Swiggy doubles down on dining
After buying Dineout in 2022, Swiggy is doubling down on restaurant bookings, event offers, and in-person dining, not just food delivery.
Under Bajpai's leadership, the focus is on making it easier for users to discover restaurants and events while helping partners earn more.
This move also helps Swiggy keep up with rivals like Zomato, which is expanding beyond delivery too.