Swiggy promotes Swapnil Bajpai to CEO of Dineout and Scenes

Swiggy doubles down on dining

After buying Dineout in 2022, Swiggy is doubling down on restaurant bookings, event offers, and in-person dining, not just food delivery.

Under Bajpai's leadership, the focus is on making it easier for users to discover restaurants and events while helping partners earn more.

This move also helps Swiggy keep up with rivals like Zomato, which is expanding beyond delivery too.