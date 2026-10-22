Swiggy posts ₹922cr loss in Q2

Swiggy's revenue from operations has seen a massive 36% YoY jump to ₹7,571 crore in Q2.

This is an increase from the ₹5,561 crore reported in the same period last year and also higher than the ₹6,812 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The company's total expenses also increased by nearly 30% YoY to ₹8,703 crore during this period.