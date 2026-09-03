Swiggy's CREW can plan, book and manage your entire trip
What's the story
Swiggy has expanded its premium concierge platform CREW into the travel sector. The new service is a dedicated personal travel concierge that plans, books and curates entire journeys with on-site assistance. Available 24/7 across time zones, CREW provides real-time itinerary changes and local recommendations while you're away from home.
Service features
Bridging the gap between booking and experience
CREW differentiates itself from traditional booking services by providing a personal "destination expert."
This human concierge, supported by AI technology, offers fast, consistent and personalized responses.
The service also provides everyday assistance during your trip.
As Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, explained, the idea behind CREW was to bridge the gap between booking and experience.
Member benefits
Exclusive member-only hotel rates and priority pricing
Along with travel assistance, CREW also provides exclusive member-only hotel rates and priority pricing through its partner network.
The move marks Swiggy's expansion beyond food delivery into other sectors such as travel services.