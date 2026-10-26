Swiggy shares gain nearly 5% Monday after nearly 17% fall

Brokerages like Jefferies and Nomura have trimmed their target prices but still see promise: Jefferies now values Swiggy at ₹330 per share and Nomura at ₹300, with Nomura continuing to view food delivery as a cash-generating business for Swiggy.

Instamart's losses grew to ₹895 crore as investments ramped up, but food delivery GOV jumped by 17.7%, helping profits rise too.

Even with shares down 31% in a month, Bernstein is sticking with an Outperform rating.

For now, investors are keeping an eye on how Swiggy balances quick commerce challenges with its core strengths.