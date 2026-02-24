Swiggy's revenue soars 54% in Q3 FY26, but losses mount
Business
Swiggy just posted a massive 54% revenue boost for October-December 2025, hitting ₹6,148 crore.
But even with all that growth, their net loss actually grew by a third to ₹1,065 crore.
Food delivery is still their main engine—this is the first time in eight quarters (about two years) that order growth crossed 20%, and monthly transacting users rose year on year.
Deepening losses at Instamart
Swiggy's Instamart (their grocery delivery side) is growing fast—order value more than doubled and average order size shot up too.
But this rapid expansion comes at a cost: Instamart's losses deepened to ₹908 crore this quarter.
Overall spending jumped nearly 50%, showing how Swiggy is betting big on quick commerce—even if it means bigger short-term losses for now.