Swiggy's revenue soars 54% in Q3 FY26, but losses mount Business Feb 24, 2026

Swiggy just posted a massive 54% revenue boost for October-December 2025, hitting ₹6,148 crore.

But even with all that growth, their net loss actually grew by a third to ₹1,065 crore.

Food delivery is still their main engine—this is the first time in eight quarters (about two years) that order growth crossed 20%, and monthly transacting users rose year on year.