Swish raises $38 million at over $139 million valuation
Swish, a Bengaluru startup known for its super-fast 10-minute food delivery, just landed $38 million in new funding, more than doubling its value to $139 million.
Backed by big names like Hara Global and Bain Capital Ventures, Swish plans to use this boost to take its speedy service beyond Bengaluru and into other major Indian cities.
Swish's tech-driven approach to food delivery
Launched in 2024, Swish runs both the kitchens and deliveries itself, which helps it serve about 20,000 orders a day, up from just 5,000 four months ago.
With over 200 menu options aimed at young urban folks (think ages 20 to 35), CEO Aniket Shah says its focus on automation means automating kitchen operations to support faster delivery and consistency.
As bigger rivals slow down rapid delivery, Swish is betting on its tech-powered model to stay ahead.