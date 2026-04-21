Syenta raises $26 million to scale AI chips, appoints Pat Gelsinger
Business
Syenta, an Australian startup, has landed $26 million to boost its unique way of making AI chips.
The company's next move? Setting up shop in Arizona, right near tech giants Intel and TSMC.
Big news: Pat Gelsinger is joining its board as Syenta aims for large-scale production by 2028.
Syenta's electrochemical stamping cuts steps 40%
Syenta's CEO Jekaterina Viktorova says its electrochemical stamping process slashes the number of steps by 40% and shrinks production time from hours to minutes.
Gelsinger adds this not only speeds things up but also helps make AI chips more powerful and accessible, good news for anyone following the tech supply chain squeeze.