Symbiotec Pharmalab net profit down 53% to ₹14.1cr, revenue ₹218.2cr
Business
Symbiotec Pharmalab saw its net profit drop 53% this quarter, landing at ₹14.1 crore compared to ₹29.9 crore last year.
The main reason? The company invested heavily in new projects that haven't started earning yet.
Still, overall revenue actually grew to ₹218.2 crore, showing the business is far from slowing down.
Symbiotec Pharmalab API growth, licensing progress
Even with profits down, Symbiotec's core API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) business stayed strong; revenue there rose 6% to ₹215.3 crore and EBITDA hit ₹65.8 crore.
The company also cleared some big regulatory hurdles and is moving forward with new injectable and biotech ventures, including a US term sheet for a licensing agreement and drug applications that could start paying off in the next year or so.