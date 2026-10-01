Synopsys stock jumps 10% on $11.2B outlook, OpenAI AWS partnerships
Business
Synopsys stock jumped 10% today after the company shared a bold outlook for 2027 and announced new partnerships with OpenAI and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
It's expecting up to $11.2 billion in revenue next year, well above what Wall Street predicted.
AWS chip deal tops $1B
Alongside strong earnings estimates, Synopsys just signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with AWS for chip design technology and teamed up with OpenAI to develop an AI model for the chip business.
It's also planning a $1 billion share buyback soon.
Analysts are pretty upbeat too: 22 of 24 analysts rate Synopsys "buy" or higher, while two hold.