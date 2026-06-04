T-Mobile launches 250,000 square feet Global Technology Center in Hyderabad

GTC to reach nearly 1,000 employees

The GTC is expected to reach nearly 1,000 employees by 2027, helping boost T-Mobile's customer experience.

Telangana's IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu highlighted Hyderabad's diverse talent pool at the launch, saying the city continues to shine in fields like telecom and AI.

Chandra Gupta from T-Mobile added that this new center strengthens both the company's engineering and digital capabilities and Hyderabad's reputation for technology and innovation.