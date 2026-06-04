T-Mobile opens Hyderabad global capability center, plans 1,000 hires Business Jun 04, 2026

T-Mobile just launched a massive global capability center in Hyderabad, India.

The US telecom giant is looking to hire around 1,000 people by 2027, focusing on roles like software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Hyderabad got the nod thanks to its strong tech talent and vibrant innovation scene: Chandra Gupta, vice president of information technology at the tech center, said the city offers technology talent, innovation capabilities and an established ecosystem.