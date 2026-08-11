Tablespace Technologies Ltd files ₹800cr IPO draft with OFS

Tablespace Technologies Ltd, the Bengaluru-headquartered company known for its managed workspaces, just filed draft papers for a ₹800 crore fresh issue, along with an OFS of up to 6.55 crore equity shares.

The plan includes both raising fresh funds and letting promoter AGS TS II Holdings Pte. Ltd. and individual promoters Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra sell part of their stake.

SEBI is now reviewing the draft papers.