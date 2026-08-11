Tablespace Technologies Ltd files ₹800cr IPO draft with OFS
Tablespace Technologies Ltd, the Bengaluru-headquartered company known for its managed workspaces, just filed draft papers for a ₹800 crore fresh issue, along with an OFS of up to 6.55 crore equity shares.
The plan includes both raising fresh funds and letting promoter AGS TS II Holdings Pte. Ltd. and individual promoters Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra sell part of their stake.
SEBI is now reviewing the draft papers.
Tablespace Technologies revenue ₹2,477.68cr, 92.64% occupancy
Table Space helps global companies set up offices in India with its all-in-one "single-cheque" model, handling everything from leasing to compliance.
As of March 31, 2026, it manages 9.33 million sq ft across top Indian cities, with nearly all its spaces in premium buildings.
Its mature facilities boast a 92.64% occupancy rate (the highest among competitors) and revenue jumped 56.42% for FY26 to ₹2,477.68 crore.
The IPO money will go toward paying off debt, new acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.