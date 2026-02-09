Taiwan says no to US chipmaking request

Taiwan's chips are everywhere

Chips from Taiwan power everything from your phone to global tech giants. The industry brings in over $165 billion a year—making up more than a fifth of Taiwan's economy—and controls 60% of the world's foundry market plus nearly all cutting-edge chipmaking.

While Taiwan is helping the US with tech know-how and lowering tariffs (from 20% to 15%), it's keeping its core operations local. That means the heart of next-gen tech stays firmly in Taiwan for now.