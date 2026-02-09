Taiwan says no to US chipmaking request
Taiwan's Vice Premier, Cheng Li-chiun, made it clear they won't be shifting 40% of their semiconductor production to the US.
She explained that Taiwan's chip-making ecosystem is too deeply rooted at home, and the plan just isn't realistic.
"Our overall capacity (in Taiwan) will only continue to grow," she said.
Taiwan's chips are everywhere
Chips from Taiwan power everything from your phone to global tech giants. The industry brings in over $165 billion a year—making up more than a fifth of Taiwan's economy—and controls 60% of the world's foundry market plus nearly all cutting-edge chipmaking.
While Taiwan is helping the US with tech know-how and lowering tariffs (from 20% to 15%), it's keeping its core operations local. That means the heart of next-gen tech stays firmly in Taiwan for now.