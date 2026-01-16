Taiwan will invest $250B in US semiconductor industry

Along with the direct investments, Taiwan has also pledged an extra $250 billion in credit guarantees for further investments from these semiconductor and tech firms. However, the exact duration of these investments remains unclear. In return for this massive investment from Taiwan, the US has promised to invest in Taiwan's semiconductor, defense, AI, telecommunications, and biotech industries.

Tariff implementation

US aims to reduce reliance on foreign semiconductor supply chains

The trade deal comes a day after the current administration issued a proclamation reiterating its commitment to bringing more semiconductor manufacturing back to the US. The proclamation acknowledged that this process would take time, as only 10% of semiconductors are currently produced in America. It also highlighted the economic and national security risks posed by dependence on foreign supply chains for such critical components.