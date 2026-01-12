IHCL secures sound mark registration for 'Taj': What's so special?

Sonic branding is increasingly becoming an important part of the experience-driven market. It helps create emotional memories and enhances consumer recall beyond just visual elements. As hospitality brands move toward immersive and multi-sensory experiences, sound has become a key factor in establishing trust, familiarity, as well as emotional connection with customers.

Intellectual property

A step toward brand protection

Rajendra Misra, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel at IHCL, spoke about the importance of this registration. He said that being recognized as the world's strongest hotel brand comes with a responsibility to lead all aspects, including protecting brand equity. This sound mark registration strengthens their position as a leader in brand protection and shows their progressive approach toward intellectual property.