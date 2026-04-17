Take Solutions enters India's longevity market, launching consumer health products

Global longevity market $67B by 2035

The global longevity market is booming, set to jump from $27.6 billion in 2025 to $67 billion by 2035.

Take Solutions plans to mix science with tech, rolling out supplements and predictive tools for things like sleep, metabolism, and brain health.

Director Parmeshvar Dhangare said this is their way of tapping into a diversified revenue mix across consumer products, services, and digital platforms while leveraging healthcare and regulatory strengths, and investors seem excited: the company's stock has shot up nearly 469% in the past year.