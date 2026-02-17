TAKE Solutions unveils unified AI platform for healthcare at summit

Platform acts as healthcare marketplace

The platform streamlines diagnostics, automates pathology, supports clinical decisions, and makes hospital workflows smoother—all while being accessible to both city hospitals and rural clinics.

It acts as a healthcare marketplace that lowers entry barriers for providers.

With projections that the global healthcare AI market will grow substantially, this move fits right into India's push for tech-driven growth under the IndiaAI Mission and "Viksit Bharat" vision.