TAKE Solutions unveils unified AI platform for healthcare at summit
TAKE Solutions announced plans for a Unified AI Platform designed to shake up India's massive healthcare industry.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, this platform is aimed at helping hospitals, labs, and clinics roll out AI tools more easily.
The company also announced plans for One Minute Clinics—compact kiosks intended to offer quick health checks, digital reports and built-in teleconsultation.
Platform acts as healthcare marketplace
The platform streamlines diagnostics, automates pathology, supports clinical decisions, and makes hospital workflows smoother—all while being accessible to both city hospitals and rural clinics.
It acts as a healthcare marketplace that lowers entry barriers for providers.
With projections that the global healthcare AI market will grow substantially, this move fits right into India's push for tech-driven growth under the IndiaAI Mission and "Viksit Bharat" vision.