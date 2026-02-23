Tamil Nadu government clears ₹31,592cr investment proposals Business Feb 23, 2026

Big news for Tamil Nadu: the state government just approved incentives for 46 investment projects proposed to be established or expanded that will bring in ₹31,592 crore in investments and have an employment potential for 61,521 people across places like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi.

It's a major push to boost local industry and job opportunities.