Tamil Nadu government clears ₹31,592cr investment proposals
Big news for Tamil Nadu: the state government just approved incentives for 46 investment projects proposed to be established or expanded that will bring in ₹31,592 crore in investments and have an employment potential for 61,521 people across places like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi.
It's a major push to boost local industry and job opportunities.
From life sciences to aerospace: Projects cover many sectors
There's a wide mix of ventures on the way—think aircraft parts by Sakthi Aircraft Industry, battery storage from Vikram Solar, electronics manufacturing by Dixon Technologies and SFO Technologies, plus a life sciences park from Bharat Biotech Group.
Even Boeing is planning an advanced aerospace R&D center here.
The lineup shows Tamil Nadu is aiming to be a hotspot for tech and manufacturing growth.