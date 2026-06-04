Tamil Nadu signs ₹18,600cr L&T deal to create 8,200 jobs
Business
Tamil Nadu just inked a huge ₹18,600 crore agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), aiming to supercharge the state's industrial growth.
Signed in Chennai with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on hand, this deal is set to create 8,200 jobs through three big projects, a welcome move for anyone eyeing new opportunities.
L&T to build 3 projects
Here's what's in the pipeline: a ₹15,000 crore data center expansion in Kancheepuram (500 jobs), a ₹2,500 crore electronics manufacturing facility in Coimbatore (2,000 jobs), and a major upgrade to L&T's shipbuilding yard in Tiruvallur worth ₹1,100 crore (5,700 jobs).
The Chief Minister appreciated L&T's continued investments and strong industrial presence, making this the first industrial MoU under his government.