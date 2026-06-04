Tamil Nadu signs ₹18,600cr L&T deal to create 8,200 jobs Business Jun 04, 2026

Tamil Nadu just inked a huge ₹18,600 crore agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), aiming to supercharge the state's industrial growth.

Signed in Chennai with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on hand, this deal is set to create 8,200 jobs through three big projects, a welcome move for anyone eyeing new opportunities.