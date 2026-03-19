Tamil Nadu becomes India's top textile exporter
What's the story
Tamil Nadu has dethroned Gujarat and Maharashtra to become India's top textile exporter. The state recorded a whopping $7,997.17 million in shipments for the fiscal year 2024-25. This is a massive 29% increase from its export value over the last four years. In fact, in 2020-21, Tamil Nadu's textile exports stood at $6,193 million.
Growth narrative
Chief Minister Stalin announces achievement
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin took to social media to announce the state's achievement. He said, "Tamil Nadu's export volume of textiles, which was $6,193.39 million in 2020-21 due to the planned actions of the Dravidian Model government, rose to $7,997.17 million in the next four years." He further added that Tamil Nadu contributes 21.84% of India's textile exports.
Export statistics
Textile export data for Tamil Nadu
According to the National-Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade data, India exported $36,610 million worth of textile goods. Out of this, Tamil Nadu accounted for a whopping $7,997.17 million. The platform was launched by the Center to provide real-time comprehensive data on foreign trade and is dedicated to tracking such statistics across various sectors including textiles.
Success factors
Government release on the matter
The government's release credited the state's achievement to various schemes implemented by every department. These efforts have led to a multifaceted growth of the state. Gujarat came in second with $5,646.01 million in exports, while Maharashtra was third with $3,831.29 million. This data further highlights Tamil Nadu's dominance in India's textile export sector over other states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.