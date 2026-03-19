Tamil Nadu becomes India's top textile exporter

Tamil Nadu has dethroned Gujarat and Maharashtra to become India 's top textile exporter. The state recorded a whopping $7,997.17 million in shipments for the fiscal year 2024-25. This is a massive 29% increase from its export value over the last four years. In fact, in 2020-21, Tamil Nadu's textile exports stood at $6,193 million.

Growth narrative Chief Minister Stalin announces achievement Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin took to social media to announce the state's achievement. He said, "Tamil Nadu's export volume of textiles, which was $6,193.39 million in 2020-21 due to the planned actions of the Dravidian Model government, rose to $7,997.17 million in the next four years." He further added that Tamil Nadu contributes 21.84% of India's textile exports.

Export statistics Textile export data for Tamil Nadu According to the National-Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade data, India exported $36,610 million worth of textile goods. Out of this, Tamil Nadu accounted for a whopping $7,997.17 million. The platform was launched by the Center to provide real-time comprehensive data on foreign trade and is dedicated to tracking such statistics across various sectors including textiles.

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