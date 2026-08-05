Tamil Nadu unveils $1.5tn plan for 2036 in 2026-27 budget
Tamil Nadu just rolled out big plans to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.
Announced in the 2026-27 budget, the state's strategy focuses on boosting advanced manufacturing, creating jobs, and developing less developed regions, so more opportunities reach everyone.
SIPCOT is investing ₹3,200 cr
SIPCOT is investing ₹3,200 crore in new industrial parks in underdeveloped districts, while seven new MoUs worth ₹35,062 crore have the potential to generate 14,790 direct and indirect jobs.
There's also a fresh industrial policy coming up with an AI-powered investment platform and easier business approvals.
Plus, look out for cool projects like a Space Industrial Investment Zone and Arivagam, India's first AI and Innovation City with an AI university, an international skill development center, a semiconductor hardware testing laboratory and innovation incubators.