Tamil Nadu unveils $1.5tn plan for 2036 in 2026-27 budget

SIPCOT is investing ₹3,200 crore in new industrial parks in underdeveloped districts, while seven new MoUs worth ₹35,062 crore have the potential to generate 14,790 direct and indirect jobs.

There's also a fresh industrial policy coming up with an AI-powered investment platform and easier business approvals.

Plus, look out for cool projects like a Space Industrial Investment Zone and Arivagam, India's first AI and Innovation City with an AI university, an international skill development center, a semiconductor hardware testing laboratory and innovation incubators.