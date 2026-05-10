Tamil Nadu unveils 200 free electricity units, adds ₹1,730 cr
Business
Tamil Nadu just rolled out a fresh electricity scheme: if you're a domestic consumer using up to 500 units, you'll now get 200 units free every two months.
Announced by the TVK government, this move bumps up the state's subsidy bill by ₹1,730 crore in the fiscal year alone.
Power subsidy total ₹15,772 cr 2024-25
Altogether, over ₹10,100 crore could go toward subsidizing domestic electricity bills this fiscal.
Most of that, ₹9,100 crore, covers about 2.2 crore households getting the new free units.
Another ₹1,000 crore helps those who use more than 500 units but still get some relief.
Add in subsidies for agriculture, hutments, three-phase agricultural consumers, and power looms, and Tamil Nadu's total power subsidy spend hits ₹15,772 crore for 2024-25.