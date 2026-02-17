Tamil Nadu's interim budget focuses on manufacturing, IT upgrades

Budget to connect rural MSMEs with city hubs

This budget isn't just about numbers—it's set to boost jobs by connecting rural MSMEs with city hubs and funding projects like upgraded roads (₹8,911 crore) and a new Chola museum.

There's also support for startups through MSME funding (₹1,943 crore) and a push into tech with a ₹500 crore semiconductor mission alongside IIT-Madras.

While business groups are excited about these opportunities, some critics say Tiruchi still needs better export facilities to make the most of these investments.

If you're interested in tech, jobs, or how your city could change soon—this budget is worth watching.