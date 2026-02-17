Tamil Nadu's interim budget focuses on manufacturing, IT upgrades
Tamil Nadu's new interim budget, presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, is aiming for steady growth and big upgrades in manufacturing and IT across cities like Tiruchi and Thanjavur.
Major highlights include ₹374 crore for sprucing up the Cauvery riverfront and ₹1,070 crore for new tidal parks in Tiruchi, Madurai, and Hosur, and a new TIDEL Park in Tiruchi—moves that have industry leaders feeling optimistic about the region's future.
Budget to connect rural MSMEs with city hubs
This budget isn't just about numbers—it's set to boost jobs by connecting rural MSMEs with city hubs and funding projects like upgraded roads (₹8,911 crore) and a new Chola museum.
There's also support for startups through MSME funding (₹1,943 crore) and a push into tech with a ₹500 crore semiconductor mission alongside IIT-Madras.
While business groups are excited about these opportunities, some critics say Tiruchi still needs better export facilities to make the most of these investments.
If you're interested in tech, jobs, or how your city could change soon—this budget is worth watching.