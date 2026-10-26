Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posts 42% July-September FY27 profit ₹451cr
Business
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank just posted a 42% jump in profit for July-September of fiscal 2027, earning ₹451 crore compared to ₹317 crore last year.
The boost came from higher interest income, which grew by 29% to ₹1,820 crore.
Shares slip 1.82% despite lower NPAs
The bank also cleaned up its books: gross NPAs dropped to 0.61% from last year's 1.01%, showing fewer bad loans.
Still, investors didn't seem too excited as the bank's shares slipped 1.82%, trading at ₹786.30 on Monday (October 26).