Target India shifts AI approach, Andrea Zimmerman cites usage-based pricing
Target India is shaking up its approach to AI tools since companies like OpenAI and Anthropic now charge by usage instead of flat subscriptions.
Andrea Zimmerman, Target India's president, says this shift means balancing what teams need with what makes sense financially.
Target plans additional $2B spending
Zimmerman shared that "significant investments" are coming so employees have the best AI tools to keep up with new tech and business needs.
Target's global center in India employs about 5,600 people, and about 40% of Target's tech workforce is based in Bengaluru, the company is also boosting its analytics teams to better understand fast-changing shopper habits.
All this comes as Target plans to spend an additional $2 billion this year on new stores, remodels, and AI initiatives, hoping smarter tech will help it bounce back.