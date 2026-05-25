Target India shifts AI approach, Andrea Zimmerman cites usage-based pricing

Target plans additional $2B spending

Zimmerman shared that "significant investments" are coming so employees have the best AI tools to keep up with new tech and business needs.

Target's global center in India employs about 5,600 people, and about 40% of Target's tech workforce is based in Bengaluru, the company is also boosting its analytics teams to better understand fast-changing shopper habits.

All this comes as Target plans to spend an additional $2 billion this year on new stores, remodels, and AI initiatives, hoping smarter tech will help it bounce back.