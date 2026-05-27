Tata 1mg posts EBITDA positive across main businesses in FY26

Tata 1mg ePharmacy breaks even

Tata 1mg's ePharmacy, India's top-ranked, broke even this year, plus they rolled out express deliveries in 10 cities.

The company now runs 19 NABL-accredited labs serving 70 cities, and its Speciality Pharma business jumped by 65%, with health products crossing ₹200 crore-plus in ARR.

Offline, they've grown to more than 280 retail stores (aiming for 500 soon) and are investing in AI tools like Pulse to make healthcare more personalized for everyone.