Tata 1mg posts EBITDA positive across main businesses in FY26
Tata 1mg just turned EBITDA positive in all its main businesses for fiscal 2026, a big step for the digital healthcare platform.
Their diagnostics arm saw over ₹600 crore in annualized revenue and grew more than 40% year over year, showing how their pharmacy, diagnostics, and Specialty Care model is paying off after years of effort.
Tata 1mg ePharmacy breaks even
Tata 1mg's ePharmacy, India's top-ranked, broke even this year, plus they rolled out express deliveries in 10 cities.
The company now runs 19 NABL-accredited labs serving 70 cities, and its Speciality Pharma business jumped by 65%, with health products crossing ₹200 crore-plus in ARR.
Offline, they've grown to more than 280 retail stores (aiming for 500 soon) and are investing in AI tools like Pulse to make healthcare more personalized for everyone.