Tata Advanced Systems upgrades Jaguar Land Rover Defenders with optronics

N Chandrasekaran inspects TASL Bengaluru MRO

Chandrasekaran also checked out TASL's new MRO facility near Bengaluru, which will be India's first private defense center for heavy aircraft maintenance when it opens.

Over the past three years, TASL has exported over 4,000 high-mobility vehicles to Morocco and Armenia.

He also saw cutting-edge projects like loitering munitions and a Final Assembly Line for Airbus H125 helicopters, proof that TASL is all about pushing India's defense tech forward.