Tata AIA launches 3 new ULIP funds: Details here
Tata AIA Life Insurance just launched three fresh ULIP funds: Large Mid Cap Innovation Fund, Large Mid Cap Innovation Pension Fund, and Global AI and Technology Leaders Fund.
The NFO window is open from March 24 to March 31, 2026.
Units are priced at ₹10 for the domestic options and $10 for the global one.
Funds focus on innovation and technology
The Large Mid Cap Innovation and Pension Funds invest mainly in Indian companies driving innovation, while the Global AI and Technology Leaders Fund gives you a slice of worldwide AI, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure.
All three come with high risk and a five-year lock-in, so they're for those who don't mind playing the long game.
One of the existing ULIPs has performed well
If you're wondering about returns, Tata AIA reported assets under management of ₹1.45 lakh crore as of February 2026, reflecting a 23% year-on-year increase.