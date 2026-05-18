Tata AIA Life Insurance announces record ₹2,173cr bonus for policyholders

Tata AIA AUM rises to ₹145,617cr

The jump in bonuses comes as Tata AIA's assets under management hit ₹145,617 crore this year, also up 18%.

Appointed actuary Kshitij Sharma said it's all about focusing on long-term value for policyholders.

Meanwhile, Canara HSBC Life Insurance also increased its annual bonus to ₹271 crore for around 230,000 customers this year.