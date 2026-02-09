Tata AIA Life launches index-linked investment-cum-insurance funds: Details here
Tata AIA Life Insurance just rolled out two Enhanced Value Index Funds that let you invest in top Indian companies and get life insurance at the same time.
Open for subscription from February 9-16, 2026, both funds start at ₹10 per unit and are linked to the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Customized Index—so your money tracks strong companies picked for their solid fundamentals and good value.
Funds track BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 customized index
Both funds keep most of your investment (70-100%) in equities, with a small part in cash or money market options.
This index-based approach means you don't have to stress about picking stocks or timing the market—perfect if you want to invest for the long run without overthinking it.
Tata AIA's assets under management rose by 21% YoY
Tata AIA is on a growth streak, managing ₹145,256 crore in assets as of December 2025—reflecting 21% year-on-year growth.
Their premium income also shot up by 23%.
So if you're looking for a combo of investment growth and insurance from a brand that's scaling up fast, this could be worth checking out.