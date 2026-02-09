Tata AIA Life launches index-linked investment-cum-insurance funds: Details here Business Feb 09, 2026

Tata AIA Life Insurance just rolled out two Enhanced Value Index Funds that let you invest in top Indian companies and get life insurance at the same time.

Open for subscription from February 9-16, 2026, both funds start at ₹10 per unit and are linked to the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Customized Index—so your money tracks strong companies picked for their solid fundamentals and good value.