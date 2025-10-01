Tata Capital IPO: What we know so far Business Oct 01, 2025

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of Tata Group, is hitting the stock market with its IPO on October 6, 2025.

There's already a buzz—big investors like LIC, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis AMC, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund are expected to join in.

The anchor book (where major investors get first dibs) opened on October 3, 2025 and is reportedly set to be oversubscribed more than four times.