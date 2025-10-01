Tata Capital IPO: What we know so far
Tata Capital, the financial services arm of Tata Group, is hitting the stock market with its IPO on October 6, 2025.
There's already a buzz—big investors like LIC, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis AMC, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund are expected to join in.
The anchor book (where major investors get first dibs) opened on October 3, 2025 and is reportedly set to be oversubscribed more than four times.
Price, issue details, and investment banks managing the process
Shares are priced between ₹310-₹326 each. The offer includes a fresh issue of 210 million shares plus an offer for sale of about 266 million shares—most coming from Tata Sons and some from International Finance Corporation.
Tata Capital aims to raise around ₹15,512 crore, with nearly a third reserved for anchor investors.
Major investment banks like Kotak Mahindra and Axis Capital are managing the process.