Tata Capital's Q3 profit surges almost 40% to ₹1,285cr

Tata Capital, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the Tata Group umbrella, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,285 crore for the third quarter of FY26. The figure marks an impressive 39.3% year-on-year growth from last year's ₹922 crore in the same quarter. The company's net interest income (NII) also witnessed a significant jump of 26% YoY to ₹2,936 crore during this period.

Asset growth Assets under management grow by 26% Tata Capital's total assets under management (AUM) at the end of Q3 FY26 stood at ₹2,34,114 crore, a whopping 26% increase from ₹1,86,404 crore. The SME segment contributed the most to this growth with an AUM of ₹70,549 crore. The retail segment comprising home and personal loans made up 60% of the company's total AUM during this period.

Credit performance Credit cost and asset quality improve Tata Capital's annualized credit cost improved to 1% in Q3 FY26, down from 1.1% in the previous quarter. The firm's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained stable at 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively, as of December 2025, the same levels as September 2025. This stability indicates a strong asset quality for Tata Capital during this period.

