Tata Capital uses AI to cut credit costs and grow

AI assists 80% small-business underwriting

AI now assists underwriting for 80% of the small-business portfolio at Tata Capital, speeding things up and boosting productivity by 30%.

Their Voice AI even takes care of most welcome calls and originates 15% of direct personal loan business.

All this has paid off: in the last quarter alone, net profit jumped 43% to ₹1,502 crore and the loan book grew by 21%.

As Managing Director Rajeev Sabharwal puts it, AI remains a core strategic priority.