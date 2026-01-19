Tata Capital's profit jumps as business booms

Tata Capital's assets under management shot up 26% to ₹2.34 lakh crore, while interest income climbed 10% to ₹7,242 crore. Net total income also jumped by a solid 33%. In short: the company is lending more money and earning more from it.

Motor finance turns the corner

The Motor Finance division finally broke even this quarter.

If you set that aside, Tata Capital's profit after tax was actually up 39%.

CEO Rajiv Sabharwal credits strong credit quality and a gradual uptick in unsecured retail disbursements for the impressive results—showing the company is taking smart risks that are paying off.