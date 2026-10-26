Tata Communications invests $450 million to build 10,000km fiber backbone
Business
Tata Communications just announced a $450 million (around ₹4,282 crore) investment to upgrade India's digital backbone.
They're rolling out a 10,000-kilometer high-speed fiber network to link up major data centers nationwide, a big move to keep up with the surge in cloud use, AI, and all the data we're generating.
Tata Communications sees $1B India opportunity
This new "AI super highway" will connect cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and in subsequent phases, Vizag and Bhubaneswar too.
It'll also tie Indian data centers directly to international cable landing stations, making global AI connectivity smoother.
Tata Communications says this could open up over $1 billion in market opportunities as India's digital infrastructure keeps expanding.