Tata Communications is investing ₹4,350 cr in India AI-ready network

Tata Communications is putting ₹4,350 crore into building a massive, AI-ready network stretching 10,000km across India.

The goal? Faster, smoother connections between data centers and AI hubs: think less lag for all the tech powering your apps and services.

The rollout starts with the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai route and will happen in three phases from FY30 to FY36.