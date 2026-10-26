Tata Communications is investing ₹4,350 cr in India AI-ready network
Tata Communications is putting ₹4,350 crore into building a massive, AI-ready network stretching 10,000km across India.
The goal? Faster, smoother connections between data centers and AI hubs: think less lag for all the tech powering your apps and services.
The rollout starts with the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai route and will happen in three phases from FY30 to FY36.
Tata Communications adds 6 pbps capacity
This upgrade will boost Tata's network capacity by six petabits per second (on top of its current 1.25 petabits per second), making it easier for businesses to use cloud and AI tools.
The new system will also link Indian data centers directly with global networks, helping India's digital scene stay connected with the rest of the world, all funded sustainably by Tata's own operations.