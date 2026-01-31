Tata Communications launches AI-first platforms to scale enterprise workloads

Tata Communications has unveiled a new suite of "AI-first" digital infrastructure platforms. The move is aimed at helping enterprises scale their artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across distributed environments. The three platforms could add up to $1 million to the company's topline, CEO Amur S Lakshminarayanan told The Economic Times.

Platform features New platforms designed for an 'AI world' Lakshminarayanan said the new platforms are specifically designed for an "AI world," where data, models, and applications will be distributed across different clouds and networks. He added that these fast-growing digital categories will outpace traditional connectivity services in the near term. "They may start with a $100,000 monthly run rate but we expect them to reach $1 million quickly," he said.

Growth potential Three new platforms launched The three new platforms include a multi-cloud networking platform for connecting data and AI models across fragmented cloud environments, a unified network visibility and management platform across LAN, WAN, and cloud, and an edge distribution platform. The last one is similar to Cloudflare's offering of CDN, DDoS protection, and security for web-facing applications.

Network enhancement Fast-track internet paths across India to improve latency Tata Communications is also working on special fast-track internet paths across the country to improve latency for users and other applications. The plan is to skip the slow intermediate stops by directly connecting major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi. This was revealed by the company's Chief Technology Officer Genius Wong.

Development strategy Platforms developed in India with global market in mind The new platforms were developed in India, with a global market in mind. This strategy allows Tata Communications to scale domestically and generate better margins internationally. Executives have said that while India's adoption is at par with the world, international expansion enables better pricing and thus better revenue margins overall.