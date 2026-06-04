Tata Communications shares climb 2% after AI study, 25% rise

Study lists 5 AI barriers

The study, which surveyed over 500 executives from major firms across North America, Europe, and Asia, pointed out five main hurdles: outdated infrastructure, tricky system integration, talent shortages (especially at the biggest companies), governance headaches like security reviews, and unclear ROI.

Tata Communications President Sumeet Walia summed it up by saying that getting your tech and teams ready is key if you actually want AI to scale.